Flowers are laid down outside the custody centre where a British police officer was shot dead in Croydon. Photo: Reuters
UK police officer shot dead by detainee at south London station
- The incident occurred while a man was being detained at the Croydon Custody Centre where arrested suspects are processed
- The 23-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound and is in critical condition in hospital
Topic | Britain
