A gravedigger works at the San Miguel Xico cemetery in Mexico on Thursday, amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: death toll ‘likely’ to hit hit 2 million before vaccine is in wide use, warns WHO
- Fatalities could double or worse without concerted action to curb pandemic, says head of UN agency’s emergencies programme
- He added that young people should not be blamed for recent spike in infections despite growing concerns that they are driving Covid-19’s spread
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
