Libya is divided between two rival administrations based in the country’s east and west. Photo: AFP
Russia, China block release of UN report criticising Kremlin for breaching arms embargo on Libya
- The UN’s report accused Libya’s warring parties and their international backers, including Russia, of violating a UN arms embargo on the country
- Libya is divided between two rival administrations in the country’s east and west, with fighters backed by various foreign powers allied with each side
Topic | United Nations
Libya is divided between two rival administrations based in the country’s east and west. Photo: AFP