Libya is divided between two rival administrations based in the country’s east and west. Photo: AFPLibya is divided between two rival administrations based in the country’s east and west. Photo: AFP
Libya is divided between two rival administrations based in the country’s east and west. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Russia, China block release of UN report criticising Kremlin for breaching arms embargo on Libya

  • The UN’s report accused Libya’s warring parties and their international backers, including Russia, of violating a UN arms embargo on the country
  • Libya is divided between two rival administrations in the country’s east and west, with fighters backed by various foreign powers allied with each side

Topic |   United Nations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:18pm, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Libya is divided between two rival administrations based in the country’s east and west. Photo: AFPLibya is divided between two rival administrations based in the country’s east and west. Photo: AFP
Libya is divided between two rival administrations based in the country’s east and west. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE