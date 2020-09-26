A general view of the wreckage of the Antonov AN-26 military transport aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force that crashed on Friday. Photo: DPA
‘Fire, darkness and bodies all around’: sole survivor of Ukraine plane crash praised as death toll climbs to 26
- A military transport plane carrying 20 cadets and seven officers crashed during a training flight near the eastern city of Kharkiv on Friday evening
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the only remaining survivor of the tragedy in hospital on Saturday, praising his ‘heroism’
