A general view of the wreckage of the Antonov AN-26 military transport aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force that crashed on Friday. Photo: DPAA general view of the wreckage of the Antonov AN-26 military transport aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force that crashed on Friday. Photo: DPA
‘Fire, darkness and bodies all around’: sole survivor of Ukraine plane crash praised as death toll climbs to 26

  • A military transport plane carrying 20 cadets and seven officers crashed during a training flight near the eastern city of Kharkiv on Friday evening
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the only remaining survivor of the tragedy in hospital on Saturday, praising his ‘heroism’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:36pm, 26 Sep, 2020

