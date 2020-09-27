Police clash with protesters at a rally in Trafalgar Square in London on Saturday. Thousands of people turned out to attend the 'We Do Not Consent' rally to protest against new government coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police and protesters clash in London with 16 arrested during anti-vaccine rally
- Among the speakers in the square was conspiracy theorist David Icke, who took the stage to loud applause
- Protesters held up placards with messages including ‘No to mandatory vaccines’ and ‘Covid-1984’
