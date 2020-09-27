Pictures shows migrants posing at a makeshift camp in the outskirts of Calais in northern France. Photo: AFP
Around 250 French activists protest against ban on feeding migrants in port town of Calais
- France refused to suspend order issued by the region’s prefect banning feeding migrants in the centre of Calais
- There are up to 1,200 migrants based around Calais, from countries including Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan and Eritrea
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
