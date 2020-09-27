Azerbaijani soldiers greet people from an armoured carrier in Baku, Azerbaijan, after clashes erupted with Armenia. Photo: ReutersAzerbaijani soldiers greet people from an armoured carrier in Baku, Azerbaijan, after clashes erupted with Armenia. Photo: Reuters
Azerbaijani soldiers greet people from an armoured carrier in Baku, Azerbaijan, after clashes erupted with Armenia. Photo: Reuters
Armenia and Azerbaijan in battle over disputed separatist region

  • At least 16 were killed when fighting broke out in the region within Azerbaijan but under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia
  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said the country could re-examine whether to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as independent

Associated Press
Updated: 12:15am, 28 Sep, 2020

