Azerbaijani soldiers greet people from an armoured carrier in Baku, Azerbaijan, after clashes erupted with Armenia. Photo: Reuters
Armenia and Azerbaijan in battle over disputed separatist region
- At least 16 were killed when fighting broke out in the region within Azerbaijan but under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia
- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said the country could re-examine whether to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as independent
Central Asia
