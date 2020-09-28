A view inside a damaged flat after a shelling on Stepanakert, the capital city of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh. Photo: Armenian Foreign Ministry /dpa
US joins global calls for Armenia and Azerbaijan to end fighting that has left 24 dead
- The worst clashes since 2016 have raised the spectre of a fresh war between long-standing rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia
- The US State Department said it had contacted the two countries ‘to urge both sides to cease hostilities immediately’
