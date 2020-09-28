A view inside a damaged flat after a shelling on Stepanakert, the capital city of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh. Photo: Armenian Foreign Ministry /dpaA view inside a damaged flat after a shelling on Stepanakert, the capital city of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh. Photo: Armenian Foreign Ministry /dpa
World /  Europe

US joins global calls for Armenia and Azerbaijan to end fighting that has left 24 dead

  • The worst clashes since 2016 have raised the spectre of a fresh war between long-standing rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia
  • The US State Department said it had contacted the two countries ‘to urge both sides to cease hostilities immediately’

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:20am, 28 Sep, 2020

