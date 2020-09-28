A woman holds a smartphone showing the Uber app in front of a traditional London black cab. The San Francisco-based company won its appeal to operate in London. Photo: AFP
Uber gets London operating licence back for now winning appeal
- The US company can operate in the British capital for the next 18 months as it appeals against Transport for London’s refusal to renew its licence
- The judge ruled that despite its ‘historical failings’ over unauthorised drivers, the ride-hailing giant was a ‘fit and proper’ firm
Topic | Uber
A woman holds a smartphone showing the Uber app in front of a traditional London black cab. The San Francisco-based company won its appeal to operate in London. Photo: AFP