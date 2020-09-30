Inventor Richard Browning conducts a test flight of his jet-powered suit at Lake District in Britain. Photo: GNASS handout via AFPInventor Richard Browning conducts a test flight of his jet-powered suit at Lake District in Britain. Photo: GNASS handout via AFP
Flying doctors: British paramedics test jet suit for speedy rescues

  • Invention would allow first responders to reach people in rough terrain much more quickly, potentially saving lives
  • Suit has record speed of 51km/h and maximum altitude of 3,658 metres

Reuters
Updated: 12:58am, 30 Sep, 2020

