Inventor Richard Browning conducts a test flight of his jet-powered suit at Lake District in Britain. Photo: GNASS handout via AFP
Flying doctors: British paramedics test jet suit for speedy rescues
- Invention would allow first responders to reach people in rough terrain much more quickly, potentially saving lives
- Suit has record speed of 51km/h and maximum altitude of 3,658 metres
Topic | Technology
