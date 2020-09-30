The military said the Rafale jet was authorised to travel at supersonic speed. Photo: ReutersThe military said the Rafale jet was authorised to travel at supersonic speed. Photo: Reuters
The military said the Rafale jet was authorised to travel at supersonic speed. Photo: Reuters
Residents panic, windows shake as sonic boom from fighter jet rattles Paris

  • Police said the noise was caused by the sonic boom of a Rafale jet breaking the sound barrier to help an aircraft that had lost contact
  • The thud was heard all over the French capital and prompted a surge in emergency phone calls

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:11pm, 30 Sep, 2020

