A man gets a haircut in Madrid, Spain. Residents will be barred from leaving except on essential trips under new rules to fight the coronavirus resurgence. Photo: AFP
Spain wants to lock down capital Madrid; UK experts warn coronavirus out of control
- Madrid is leading the resurgence of the virus in Spain and Europe
- UK faces tighter Covid rules to bring outbreak under control
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
