European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement about legal action against Britain, ahead of the start of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: AP
Brexit: EU takes legal action against UK over planned withdrawal bill
- The European Union said Britain’s plans to pass legislation would breach parts of the withdrawal treaty signed by PM Boris Johnson
- European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the bill to regulate the UK’s internal market goes against the ‘obligation of good faith’
Topic | European Union
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement about legal action against Britain, ahead of the start of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: AP