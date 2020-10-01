European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement about legal action against Britain, ahead of the start of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: APEuropean Commission president Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement about legal action against Britain, ahead of the start of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: AP
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement about legal action against Britain, ahead of the start of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: AP
Brexit: EU takes legal action against UK over planned withdrawal bill

  • The European Union said Britain’s plans to pass legislation would breach parts of the withdrawal treaty signed by PM Boris Johnson
  • European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the bill to regulate the UK’s internal market goes against the ‘obligation of good faith’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:37pm, 1 Oct, 2020

