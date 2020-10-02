The Huawei logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in April 2012. Photo: Reuters
Britain found ‘critical’ weakness in Huawei equipment
- Chinese telecoms giant made to fix flaws that could have put security of British networks at risk, government agency says
- Repairs, however, created different ‘major issue’, pointing to ‘deficiencies in Huawei’s engineering processes’
