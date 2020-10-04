A house destroyed by the floods of the Vesubie river in Roquebilliere, southeastern France, on Saturday. Photo: AFPA house destroyed by the floods of the Vesubie river in Roquebilliere, southeastern France, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Two dead and 25 missing as Storm Alex brings record rainfall to parts of France and Italy

  • The storm, dubbed Alex, ravaged several villages around the city of Nice on the French Riviera
  • The missing in France included two firemen whose vehicle was carried away by a swollen river

Reuters
Updated: 1:44am, 4 Oct, 2020

