A house destroyed by the floods of the Vesubie river in Roquebilliere, southeastern France, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Two dead and 25 missing as Storm Alex brings record rainfall to parts of France and Italy
- The storm, dubbed Alex, ravaged several villages around the city of Nice on the French Riviera
- The missing in France included two firemen whose vehicle was carried away by a swollen river
Topic | Extreme weather
