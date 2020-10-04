An Azerbaijan army soldier looks at a damaged truck, which according to the Azeri militaries was seized in the fighting with ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Reuters
At least 64 Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters dead in Karabakh clashes, says UK war monitor
- The dead were among the 1,200 combatants from pro-Ankara Syrian factions that Turkey has sent to fight for the Azeris since last week
- French President Macron demanded that Turkey explain what he said was the arrival of jihadist fighters in Azerbaijan
Topic | Turkey
An Azerbaijan army soldier looks at a damaged truck, which according to the Azeri militaries was seized in the fighting with ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Reuters