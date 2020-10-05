A police officer walks among vehicles submerged in mud in Breil-sur-Roya, south-eastern France, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
France and Italy step up rescue efforts for missing persons after three killed in floods
- Rescue efforts were concentrated on the Roya valley where roughly 1,000 firefighters, backed by helicopters and the army, resumed their search
- Eight people remained unaccounted for on the French side of the border after storms, torrential rain and flash floods battered the area
Topic | Weather
A police officer walks among vehicles submerged in mud in Breil-sur-Roya, south-eastern France, on Sunday. Photo: AFP