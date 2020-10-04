Police use a water cannon truck against demonstrators in Minsk on October 4, 2020. Photo: AFP
Belarus protests: police use water cannons as over 100,000 march in 8th weekend rally
- Masked security forces in uniforms without insignia moved harshly against the protesters, whose rallies have been banned by authorities
- Protests against President Alexander Lukashenko have been ongoing since disputed presidential elections on August 9
