Belarus protests: police use water cannons as over 100,000 march in 8th weekend rally

  • Masked security forces in uniforms without insignia moved harshly against the protesters, whose rallies have been banned by authorities
  • Protests against President Alexander Lukashenko have been ongoing since disputed presidential elections on August 9

Updated: 11:54pm, 4 Oct, 2020

Police use a water cannon truck against demonstrators in Minsk on October 4, 2020. Photo: AFP
