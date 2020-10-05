Police secure the area where a Jewish man was attacked in front of a Hamburg synagogue. Photo: ReutersPolice secure the area where a Jewish man was attacked in front of a Hamburg synagogue. Photo: Reuters
Jewish student severely beaten in shovel attack outside Hamburg synagogue

  • Sources said the attacker was wearing military-style camouflage clothing and had a piece of paper with a swastika in his trouser pocket
  • ‘This is disgusting anti-Semitism and we must all oppose it,’ tweeted Foreign Minister Heiko Mass

DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:12am, 5 Oct, 2020

