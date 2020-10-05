A protester holds a sign at an anti coronavirus lockdown protest in Nottingham, England, after new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases came into place in England on Saturday. Photo: PA via AP
Leaked documents reveal tougher coronavirus measures and new lockdown planned for England
- New lockdown would potentially entail harsher restrictions including the closure of pubs and a ban on all social contact outside household groups
- Plans have not yet been finalised and signed off by No 10 officials and several of the measures could still be relaxed
