1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected with Covid-19, WHO estimates

  • The UN health agency said Southeast Asia faced a surge in cases, while Europe and the eastern Mediterranean were seeing an increase in deaths
  • The estimate far outstrips the number of confirmed infections as tallied by both WHO and Johns Hopkins University

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:23pm, 5 Oct, 2020

A gymnastics instructor leads a morning exercise for Covid-19 patients at a treatment centre in Karawaci, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
