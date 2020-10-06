British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds an immunological assay testing plate during his visit to Jenner Institute in September. Photo: PA Wire via dpaBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds an immunological assay testing plate during his visit to Jenner Institute in September. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Britain’s missing 16,000 coronavirus cases thought linked to use of Excel spreadsheets for tracking

  • Investigation launched after up to 50,000 contacts may not have been traced as result of thousands of infections going unreported
  • ‘Glitch’ believed to be connected to ‘well-known’ file size limitations on popular spreadsheet software

Updated: 5:28am, 6 Oct, 2020

