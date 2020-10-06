Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street before giving a virtual speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference, in which he sought to offer a vision of a prosperous future fuelled by green energy. Photo: AFPBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street before giving a virtual speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference, in which he sought to offer a vision of a prosperous future fuelled by green energy. Photo: AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street before giving a virtual speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference, in which he sought to offer a vision of a prosperous future fuelled by green energy. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Boris Johnson lays out vision for post-coronavirus UK, says pandemic a catalyst for change

  • The prime minister told the Conservative Party conference he aims to make Britain a world leader in renewable energy
  • Johnson also dismissed speculation that he had lost his ‘mojo’ after contracting Covid-19, saying it was ‘seditious propaganda’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:17am, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street before giving a virtual speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference, in which he sought to offer a vision of a prosperous future fuelled by green energy. Photo: AFPBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street before giving a virtual speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference, in which he sought to offer a vision of a prosperous future fuelled by green energy. Photo: AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street before giving a virtual speech to the Conservative Party's annual conference, in which he sought to offer a vision of a prosperous future fuelled by green energy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE