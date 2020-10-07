US biochemist Jennifer Doudna, left, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier. Photo: APUS biochemist Jennifer Doudna, left, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier. Photo: AP
US biochemist Jennifer Doudna, left, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to US-French duo for gene-editing research that could pave the way to curing inherited diseases

  • Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer Doudna won the award for their research on the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9
  • The literature prize and the peace prize will be announced later this week, the economics award next week

Topic |   Nobel Prize
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:48pm, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US biochemist Jennifer Doudna, left, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier. Photo: APUS biochemist Jennifer Doudna, left, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier. Photo: AP
US biochemist Jennifer Doudna, left, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE