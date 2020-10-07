US biochemist Jennifer Doudna, left, and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier. Photo: AP
Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to US-French duo for gene-editing research that could pave the way to curing inherited diseases
- Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer Doudna won the award for their research on the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9
- The literature prize and the peace prize will be announced later this week, the economics award next week
Topic | Nobel Prize
