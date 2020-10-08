Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova saw speaking at a conference with “such a company” as Huawei among the sponsors as sending a “bad signal”, her spokesman said. Photo: AFPSlovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova saw speaking at a conference with “such a company” as Huawei among the sponsors as sending a “bad signal”, her spokesman said. Photo: AFP
Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova saw speaking at a conference with “such a company” as Huawei among the sponsors as sending a “bad signal”, her spokesman said. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Huawei blocked from sponsoring defence summit in Nato’s Slovakia

  • Conference host dropped pact with telecoms firm after Slovak president refused to speak at event
  • Decision follows European tour by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged allies to shun technological partnerships with Chinese companies

Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:05am, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova saw speaking at a conference with “such a company” as Huawei among the sponsors as sending a “bad signal”, her spokesman said. Photo: AFPSlovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova saw speaking at a conference with “such a company” as Huawei among the sponsors as sending a “bad signal”, her spokesman said. Photo: AFP
Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova saw speaking at a conference with “such a company” as Huawei among the sponsors as sending a “bad signal”, her spokesman said. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE