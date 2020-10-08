Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova saw speaking at a conference with “such a company” as Huawei among the sponsors as sending a “bad signal”, her spokesman said. Photo: AFP
Huawei blocked from sponsoring defence summit in Nato’s Slovakia
- Conference host dropped pact with telecoms firm after Slovak president refused to speak at event
- Decision follows European tour by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged allies to shun technological partnerships with Chinese companies
Topic | US-China tech war
Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova saw speaking at a conference with “such a company” as Huawei among the sponsors as sending a “bad signal”, her spokesman said. Photo: AFP