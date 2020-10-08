A scanning electron microscope (SEM) image of brain cells of the young man who died almost 2,000 years ago in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Photo: AFP
Volcanic eruption at Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years ago turned man’s brain into glass
- Brain cells of a young man killed in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD79 were in exceptionally preserved form
- Extreme heat of eruption and rapid cooling that followed essentially turned the brain material to a glassy material
