Portraits of people and placards from a protest against masks and virus restrictions Konstanz, southern Germany. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Germany warned of ‘uncontrolled’ spread as Europe battles new outbreaks
- Germany’s top disease control official warns country could see infection rates soar to 10,000 new cases a day
- Europe has registered more than six million confirmed cases since the virus first appeared in the region in January
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
