Refugees from South Sudan wait to receive food from the World Food Programme in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district, northern Uganda. Photo: ReutersRefugees from South Sudan wait to receive food from the World Food Programme in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district, northern Uganda. Photo: Reuters
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger

  • The WFP was honoured ‘for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict,’ the jury said
  • The UN agency distributed 15 billion rations to 97 million people in 88 countries last year

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:57pm, 9 Oct, 2020

