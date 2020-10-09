Refugees from South Sudan wait to receive food from the World Food Programme in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district, northern Uganda. Photo: Reuters
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger
- The WFP was honoured ‘for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict,’ the jury said
- The UN agency distributed 15 billion rations to 97 million people in 88 countries last year
