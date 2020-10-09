A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks on Red Square in central Moscow. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Russia infections spiral; Spain declares emergency in Madrid
- Russia reported 12,126 new cases on Friday, surpassing its previous high from May
- The move escalates a stand-off between the Spanish government and the Madrid regional chief who believes the curbs are illegal
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
