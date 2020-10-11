French gendarmes and firefighters work next to the site of a plane crash in Loches, France, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Five people killed after tourist plane and microlight aircraft collide in France
- The microlight had landed on a house’s electrical meter and caught fire, a witness said
- Around 50 firefighters were called out while 30 police officers set up road detours around the crash sites
