Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Mexican president asks Pope Francis to apologise for Catholic Church conquests in the country 500 years ago
- The Catholic Church, the Spanish monarchy and the Mexican government should make a public apology for the offensive atrocities
- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the pope to make a statement in favour of Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico’s 19th-century independence leader
