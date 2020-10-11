A bar owner closes up early in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Berlin nightlife shuts early as coronavirus cases spike in Europe, top 10 million in Latin America
- Governments across the globe are struggling to keep up with a sharp rise in infections and manage growing public frustration over new restrictions
- Latin America and the Caribbean, with more than 360,000 deaths according to official figures, is the region worst hit in terms of fatalities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
A bar owner closes up early in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district on Saturday. Photo: AFP