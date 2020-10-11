A screengrab of a Twitter video shows fireworks exploding outside the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne on Saturday night. Photo: Twitter @LeCapricieux94 / AFP
French police station pounded by fireworks, ‘mortar shots’ in attack linked to drug gangs
- The station, which has been attacked before, is located in a housing estate area known for drug trafficking and deemed by authorities as a high priority
- A spate of criminal incidents across France since lockdown ended in mid-May has put President Emmanuel Macron’s government on heightened alert
Topic | France
A screengrab of a Twitter video shows fireworks exploding outside the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne on Saturday night. Photo: Twitter @LeCapricieux94 / AFP