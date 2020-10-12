Demonstrators react as a stun grenade explodes during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: BelaPAN via ReutersDemonstrators react as a stun grenade explodes during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: BelaPAN via Reuters
Demonstrators react as a stun grenade explodes during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: BelaPAN via Reuters
Belarus protests: 150 detained as tens of thousands rally in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko

  • Many peaceful protesters were beaten by police and dragged into minibuses right at the outset of the demonstration
  • Several journalists were taken into police custody before the protests, to ‘check their documents’, officials said

DPA
Updated: 1:58am, 12 Oct, 2020

