Demonstrators react as a stun grenade explodes during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: BelaPAN via Reuters
Belarus protests: 150 detained as tens of thousands rally in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko
- Many peaceful protesters were beaten by police and dragged into minibuses right at the outset of the demonstration
- Several journalists were taken into police custody before the protests, to ‘check their documents’, officials said
Topic | Belarus
Demonstrators react as a stun grenade explodes during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: BelaPAN via Reuters