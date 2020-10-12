Rafael Nadal holds his trophy after winning against Novak Djokovic in their French Open men’s final in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFERafael Nadal holds his trophy after winning against Novak Djokovic in their French Open men’s final in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer’s grand slam record with win over Novak Djokovic in French Open

  • Nadal‘s latest success also means he is the first player in history to win 100 matches at Roland Garros
  • The Paris tournament, which was delayed from May, was limited to 1,000 spectators because of coronavirus restrictions

Topic |   French Open
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:28am, 12 Oct, 2020

