Rafael Nadal holds his trophy after winning against Novak Djokovic in their French Open men’s final in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer’s grand slam record with win over Novak Djokovic in French Open
- Nadal‘s latest success also means he is the first player in history to win 100 matches at Roland Garros
- The Paris tournament, which was delayed from May, was limited to 1,000 spectators because of coronavirus restrictions
Topic | French Open
Rafael Nadal holds his trophy after winning against Novak Djokovic in their French Open men’s final in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE