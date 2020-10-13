British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to announce a three-tier coronavirus lockdown system in England. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson outlines three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions in areas of England
- In the region around Liverpool, for which Johnson declared the highest risk level, pubs and gyms have to close until further notice
- Members of different households in at-risk regions are no longer allowed to meet each other, either indoors or outdoors
Topic | Britain
