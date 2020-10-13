Members of French Police labour unions hold a banner reading 'Policemen attacked, citizens in danger!' as they protest outside the Prefecture of Paris on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFEMembers of French Police labour unions hold a banner reading 'Policemen attacked, citizens in danger!' as they protest outside the Prefecture of Paris on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Members of French Police labour unions hold a banner reading 'Policemen attacked, citizens in danger!' as they protest outside the Prefecture of Paris on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dozens of French officers protest in Paris following fireworks attack on police station

  • Champigny-sur-Marne saw the latest in a string of assaults on the security forces, who have been repeatedly targeted, by jihadists and youths
  • Coming in a week when two police officers were shot in Paris, the attack added to the discontent brewing within the ranks

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:13am, 13 Oct, 2020

