A woman cleans a table at a terrace in downtown Haarlem, the Netherlands, in September. Photo: AFP
Dutch PM orders partial coronavirus lockdown, while Britain faces call for ‘circuit breaker’
- More than 700,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34 per cent from previous week
- Facing one of the highest per capita infection rates worldwide, the Netherlands bans public gatherings of more than four people and closes bars and restaurants
