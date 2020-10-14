A statue commemorating “comfort women”, a euphemism given by Japan to the women and girls enslaved for sex by the Japanese army during World War II, is displayed at a residential area in central Berlin on Friday. Photo: APA statue commemorating “comfort women”, a euphemism given by Japan to the women and girls enslaved for sex by the Japanese army during World War II, is displayed at a residential area in central Berlin on Friday. Photo: AP
Berlin allows Korean ‘comfort women’ statue to remain for time being, despite anger from Japan

  • The statue represents Korean women who were made into sex slaves during Japanese invasion and colonisation
  • The Mitte district in the German capital said it hopes to explore a plan for Japan and South Korea to reach a compromise on the display

Updated: 5:33am, 14 Oct, 2020

