The man told doctors he never had problems with hearing before. File photo: Shutterstock
A Covid-19 patient in the UK now has permanent hearing loss
- A 45-year-old UK man with asthma was hospitalised for over 30 days, during which time he developed pneumonia, blood clots and hypertension
- Once doctors removed the man from his ventilator, his hearing deteriorated, an issue he never experienced before
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
