The man told doctors he never had problems with hearing before. File photo: Shutterstock The man told doctors he never had problems with hearing before. File photo: Shutterstock
The man told doctors he never had problems with hearing before. File photo: Shutterstock
World /  Europe

A Covid-19 patient in the UK now has permanent hearing loss

  • A 45-year-old UK man with asthma was hospitalised for over 30 days, during which time he developed pneumonia, blood clots and hypertension
  • Once doctors removed the man from his ventilator, his hearing deteriorated, an issue he never experienced before

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:34pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The man told doctors he never had problems with hearing before. File photo: Shutterstock The man told doctors he never had problems with hearing before. File photo: Shutterstock
The man told doctors he never had problems with hearing before. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE