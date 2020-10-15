MI5 Director General Ken McCallum is photographed in London on Tuesday. Photo: UK government handout via Reuters
Britain plans to do more to tackle China threat, says MI5 head Ken McCallum
- Domestic spy chief says his agency is defending British scientists against hostile powers seeking to steal or sabotage coronavirus vaccine research
- UK government reportedly planning to give ministers power to unravel foreign investments in British firms to stop hostile states gaining control of key assets
Topic | Britain
MI5 Director General Ken McCallum is photographed in London on Tuesday. Photo: UK government handout via Reuters