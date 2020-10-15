The French flag flies in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. France’s government is facing criticism at home over its coronavirus strategy. Photo: Reuters
Emmanuel Macron orders coronavirus curfew in major cities as France declares state of emergency
- New restrictions will run from 9pm to 6am in areas already on maximum alert, including Paris, Lyon and Toulouse
- Measures starting on Saturday will last four weeks and be enforced with fines of up to US$1,760
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
