The French flag flies in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. France’s government is facing criticism at home over its coronavirus strategy. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Emmanuel Macron orders coronavirus curfew in major cities as France declares state of emergency

  • New restrictions will run from 9pm to 6am in areas already on maximum alert, including Paris, Lyon and Toulouse
  • Measures starting on Saturday will last four weeks and be enforced with fines of up to US$1,760

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:17am, 15 Oct, 2020

