Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England on Thursday. Photo: AP
Mask-free Queen Elizabeth ventures outside ‘HMS Bubble’ to secret coronavirus lab

  • Trip with grandson Prince William is British monarch’s first public visit outside a royal residence since Covid-19 outbreak
  • Royals also met staff involved in identifying Novichok as nerve agent used to try to kill Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:47am, 16 Oct, 2020

