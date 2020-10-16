Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England on Thursday. Photo: AP
Mask-free Queen Elizabeth ventures outside ‘HMS Bubble’ to secret coronavirus lab
- Trip with grandson Prince William is British monarch’s first public visit outside a royal residence since Covid-19 outbreak
- Royals also met staff involved in identifying Novichok as nerve agent used to try to kill Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018
