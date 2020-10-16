A piece of the MH17 wreckage is lifted at the crash site in Donetsk, Ukraine. File photo: Reuters
Australia, Netherlands slam Russia’s exit from Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash talks
- Thirty-eight Australians and 196 Dutch citizens were among the passengers on the plane when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine
- Both the Netherlands and Australia have previously said they hold Russia responsible for shooting down the plane, a claim Moscow denies
