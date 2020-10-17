Police officers secure the area near the scene of a stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine. Photo: Reuters Police officers secure the area near the scene of a stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine. Photo: Reuters
Police officers secure the area near the scene of a stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

French police shoot murder suspect minutes after teacher’s throat slit in Paris

  • A police source said that witnesses had heard the attacker shout ‘Allahu akbar’, or ‘God is Great’
  • Another source said the victim had been decapitated in the attack, but this was not confirmed

Topic |   Crime
ReutersAgence France-Presse
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:02am, 17 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers secure the area near the scene of a stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine. Photo: Reuters Police officers secure the area near the scene of a stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine. Photo: Reuters
Police officers secure the area near the scene of a stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE