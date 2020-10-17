Tourists shops are empty in a deserted street outside the Sacre Coeur basilica in the Montmartre district of Paris. Photo: AP Tourists shops are empty in a deserted street outside the Sacre Coeur basilica in the Montmartre district of Paris. Photo: AP
Millions face fresh coronavirus curbs as Europe battles soaring infections

  • Paris is under a night-time curfew, while England is banning mixed household gatherings in London
  • Meanwhile, Germany’s Merkel urged citizens to stay at home whenever possible after 7,830 cases emerged over 24 hours

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:59pm, 17 Oct, 2020

