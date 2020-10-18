Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, visits the Turkish drilling vessel Fatih in Zonguldak, Turkey on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Black Sea gas find bigger than first thought
- In August, Turkey said it had found gas reserves of 320 billion cubic metres, a discovery that could help wean the country off imported energy
- On Saturday Erdogan said the field was now 405 billion cubic metres, and that gas from the site could start being pumped into people’s homes in 2023
