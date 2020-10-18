A woman lays flowers at the entrance of a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, after a teacher was decapitated by an attacker who was shot dead by policemen. Photo: AFP
France beheading suspect was a Chechen with no links with Russia, says diplomat
- ‘This crime has no relation to Russia because this person had lived in France for the past 12 years,’ said Russian embassy spokesman in Paris Sergei Parinov
- Identifying the suspect as Abdullakh Anzorov, Parinov said his family arrived in France when Anzorov was six years old and requested asylum
