Flowers and candles are laid at the entrance of a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near Paris, after a teacher was decapitated. Photo: AFP
France beheading suspect posted claim of responsibility and photo of severed head on Twitter
- A text claiming responsibility and a photograph of the victim were found on the suspect’s phone.
- Authorities investigating the killing of Samuel Paty arrested nine suspects, including the suspect’s relatives
Topic | Islamic State
