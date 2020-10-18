A person holds up a a portrait of Samuel Paty as they gather on Republique square in Lille, northern France. Photo: AP
Shocked France rallies in solidarity after teacher beheaded over cartoons of Prophet Mohammed
- Samuel Paty was decapitated after showing the drawings to his civics class. Depictions of the prophet are widely regarded as taboo in Islam
- A photo of the teacher and a message confessing to his murder was found on the mobile phone of his killer, 18-year-old Chechen Abdullakh Anzorov
Topic | France
A person holds up a a portrait of Samuel Paty as they gather on Republique square in Lille, northern France. Photo: AP